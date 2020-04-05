|
|
Joan A. (Rotando) Perez, 90, formerly of Eastchester, NY and Southbury, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her nursing home in New Britain, CT. Born in the Bronx, NY on September 15, 1929, Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Attanasio) Rotando. Joan enjoyed learning about and collecting antiques, British TV, reading, writing, as well as all things spiritual. She will be missed by her son, Stephen Perez and wife Diane of Wethersfield and her two adored grandsons, Scott Perez and wife Stephanie of Wethersfield and Nicholas Perez and Eva Voraphonh of Lowell, MA. She is also survived by her brother, Ralph Rotando, her daughter-in-law, Jill Perez, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Richard Perez and by her sister-in-law, Ella Rotando. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Jerome Home in New Britain for their exceptional care, support and guidance. Due to the current health crisis, burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury will be private. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Joan with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020