Joan B. DiMinno 76, of Kensington, CT passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General surrounded by her family and friends and the love, thoughts and prayers of the countless people who knew her. Joan left this world hearing the words I love you and truly feeling the love and support of everyone. She brought happiness, love and joy to anyone she knew or came in contact with and her spirit will continue. Joan was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Henry Lenkiewicz and Pauline Fama (Pierlioni). She was always helping others and gave love beyond words. Joan was a beautician and also volunteered her time at a local school helping children in the reading program. Joan is survived by her beloved husband Richard DiMinno of Kensington, CT, her son Kevin DiMinno and his wife Sheila and her cherished grandchildren, Grace and Annie of Plainville, CT, her brother Henry Lenkiewicz, Jr and his wife Christine of Southington, CT. Joan also leaves many special family members and friends. Joan was predeceased by her granddaughter Mary Rose DiMinno. Funeral rites for Joan will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 9 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington, CT. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Garden Mausoleum, St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the DiMinno family or to share a memory of Joan, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary