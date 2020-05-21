Joan B. Guerrette
1951 - 2020
Joan B. (Bennett) Guerrette, 69, of West Hartford, beloved wife of Roger Guerrette, died on Monday (May 18, 2020) at St. Francis Hospital. Joan was born in Caribou, ME on May 2, 1951 and was a daughter of the late Gerald and Barbara (Chapman) Bennett. She was raised and graduated high school in Caribou where she met and married Roger. They moved to Bristol in 1969 and have resided in West Hartford for the past 16 years. She was retired from Bank of America and was presently employed by the Department of Motor Vehicles. She enjoyed camping, scrapbooking, and especially loved her family. She was a fan of owls, loved her animals, and was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Bristol. In addition to her husband of 52 years, Joan is survived by two children: Gayla Daigle of Winsted, and David Guerrette and wife, Nivia of West Hartford; her sister: Brenda Stedman of Des Moines, IA; seven grandchildren: Hunter, Elizabeth, and Ryleigh Daigle, Jessica, Jolene, Justin, and Jacob Guerrette; three great-grandchildren: Catherine, Piper, and Daniel; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Gerry Bennett, and a granddaughter: Sarah Daigle. Due to current restrictions, a private visitation will be held, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church when all may attend. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Guerrette family. Please visit Joan's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.
May 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
