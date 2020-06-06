I tried to find her for a long time to thank her. I remember it like it was yesterday... I was alone and sad walking the track during gym class. She came up to me, put her hand on my shoulder and said, you have such a beautiful smile Ilyse. It was the first time anyone had said that to me (besides my parents) and it made a huge impact on me. She was special. My condolences to her closest family and friends. ♥

Ilyse

Student