Joan Beach
Joan P. (Strickland) Beach, age 77 of Ellenton, Florida, loving daughter of Patricia and John Strickland, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020, at the Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center in Palmetto, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer. She will forever be remembered by all those whose lives she touched because of her positive attitude, kindness, willingness to help others and her dedication to education. Joan was born on August 28, 1943, in Biddeford, ME. She was raised in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and spent every summer there where she loved to play golf and spend time with family and friends. She graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Physical Education and a minor in English. Joan was also a long-time resident of Glastonbury, CT. For 35 years, she was a teacher at Glastonbury High School (GHS) where she taught health and physical education, coached girl's basketball, softball and tennis teams and was instrumental in leading several diversity groups. Supporting and mentoring her students, while helping them achieve their goals, was her life's mission. Also while living in Glastonbury, she was a faithful member of the First Church of Christ Congregational. Joan was a strong ally for the LGBTQ community. She established and led the first diversity group at GHS, the Gay Straight Alliance Club. She was also a strong and active supporter of the COLLAGE Group (LGBTQ support group) at her church. Joan was a member of the Connecticut Education Association, National Education Association, contributing time and talent in various leadership roles. During her retirement in Florida, she was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota, Florida. There, she was a faithful member of the Lay Visitation Team (visiting people in nursing homes) and served on the Fellowship Team organizing the Thanksgiving Day dinner at a local restaurant. Joan came from a large extended family and was close to many of her first, second and third cousins. And although she had no children of her own, she will be sorely missed by those who adopted her as their beloved sister, aunt, and Godmother. Gifts in memory of Joan may be made to the scholarship fund she created in honor of her parents at the University of Maine, the Patricia and John Strickland Scholarship Fund, either on-line at https://umainefoundation.org/memorial/ or by mailing gifts to the University of Maine Foundation, Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
01:00 PM
Online at https://www.facebook.com/uccsarasota/ Gifts
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 31, 2020
Mrs. Beach gave me such support when I was trying to figure out where to go to college. Looking back I realize how much she appreciated and accepted us - her basketball and softball players....just for being who we were. What a gift that was!
Cindy Moorcroft
Student
May 30, 2020
I tried to find her for a long time to thank her. I remember it like it was yesterday... I was alone and sad walking the track during gym class. She came up to me, put her hand on my shoulder and said, you have such a beautiful smile Ilyse. It was the first time anyone had said that to me (besides my parents) and it made a huge impact on me. She was special. My condolences to her closest family and friends. ♥
Ilyse
Student
May 30, 2020
She did nothing less than change my entire life for the better. She altered my life's trajectory with perception, understanding, and compassion.
Beth Brown
Student
May 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She will be missed by many in Colony Cove.
Peggy Stewart
Friend
May 30, 2020
Joan and I taught together at Glastonbury High School, and vacationed in Newport several times together. I'll always remember how much she loved teaching and caring for her students. She touched many lives.
Rosanne Hornyak
Friend
May 29, 2020
Such sad news! I have so many great memories of Ms. Beach from GHS and church, both in Glastonbury. She had a huge heart, cared about everyone and so kind. I used to love getting hugs from her. I will miss her so much!
Jeff Hoyt
Student
May 29, 2020
I had Mrs Beach for gym at Hopewell School when she was Miss Strickland and right through GHS. She lived next to my Aunt and Uncle for awhile. Later years my children had her at GHS. She always brought her car to my husband to repair. She was kind, funny, and tough but Fair. She touched so many lives and was a wonderful role model. My deepest condolences to her family, we will all miss her dearly.
Annamarie Monge
Friend
May 29, 2020
I have so many fond memories of working with Joan on various projects at Faith UCC in Bradenton. Her energy, passion and enthusiasm were contagious. May she rest in peace, embraced by God's infinite love.
Sheryl Overheidt-Smith
Friend
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies. May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
