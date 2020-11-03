Joan Bennion, 74, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30th, 2020. Born October 24th, 1946 she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Mahoney) Bennion. Joan graduated from St. Joseph Cathedral Grammar School in 1962 and attended Hartford Public High School from 1962-1966. She worked at Sage Allen in Hartford from 1966-1974 and then for the City of Hartford as a Clerk in the Social Services Department, retiring in 1996. Joan was a devoted longtime communicant at the Cathedral of St. Joseph where she was a member of the prayer shawl group, the Funeral Ministry, Senior Outreach and was a Eucharistic Minister. In 2008, Joan had the distinction of receiving the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation for her dedicated work at the Cathedral. Joan is survived by her uncle Patrick Mahoney of East Hartford, her uncle John Mahoney and his wife Bridie of Ireland, her cousins, Michael Mahoney of Fairfield, Patti-Ann Dolan of East Hartford, Patricia Elliott of England, Mary Foley of Ireland and Eileen O'Shea of Ireland and Rev. Bro. Bob Russell, M.S. of Hartford who was a dear and special friend. She was predeceased by her aunt Julia Elliot, her uncle Jeremiah P. Mahoney, her aunt Eileen Mahoney and a special first cousin Brian J. Mahoney. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Thursday (Nov. 5) from 8:30-9:40am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:45am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford at 10:00am. Burial with her mother will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Joseph Food Pantry, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
