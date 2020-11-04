1/
Joan Bennion
{ "" }
Joan Bennion, 74, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30th, 2020. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Thursday (Nov. 5) from 8:30-9:40am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:45am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford at 10:00am. Burial with her mother will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Joseph Food Pantry, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
NOV
5
Funeral
09:45 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
NOV
5
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Joseph
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
November 3, 2020
My condolences to the, I worked with Joanie on Holcomb St,most recently seen her at her apartment,SIP my friend
Donnie Williams & Family
Coworker
