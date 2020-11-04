Joan Bennion, 74, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30th, 2020. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Thursday (Nov. 5) from 8:30-9:40am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:45am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford at 10:00am. Burial with her mother will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Joseph Food Pantry, 140 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.