Joan Brenger
Joan (Tarascio) Brenger, 63, of Willington, passed away on October 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Brenger. She was the daughter of the late John and Marie Tarascio. She graduated from Manchester High School and worked for Rockville Bank. Joan was an avid Red Sox fan who followed the team for many years. She loved the sun and the beach. She was a vegetarian who was a great lover of animals, especially her beloved cat, Blue. Joan attended the Federated Church of Willington where she loved her church family. Left behind to mourn Joan are her sisters and brothers-in-law Jeanne Lawrence, Lee-Ann and Doug Tobin, Carol and Sean Lawton, and Judy and Tom Spillman. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Brian Lawrence, Jeffrey Artiaco, Kelly Tobin, John Spillman, Jr., Jessica Spillman-Fries, Carson Brenger and Sam Brenger. A memorial service will be held privately at the family's discretion. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Joan's name please consider The Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118 or the Humane Society of your choice. Joan and the pets will both be smiling joyfully.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Joan, I loved you more than you will ever know. I miss you already, my beautiful sister. You had more faith in Jesus than anyone and we had some really great conversations about the Lord and Savior! God bless you. You are now with our precious Jesus in paradise. Love forever, Carol
Carol Lawton
Sister
October 30, 2020
Joan your faith is so strong ,your kindness is what I loved so much. I will always miss you. God bless you , Jean
jeanne lawrence
Sister
October 30, 2020
We were just getting to know each other and now you are gone. We may not have spent much time together but I will miss you terribly. Love Anna
Anna and Ron Freeman
Friend
