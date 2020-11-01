Joan (Tarascio) Brenger, 63, of Willington, passed away on October 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Brenger. She was the daughter of the late John and Marie Tarascio. She graduated from Manchester High School and worked for Rockville Bank. Joan was an avid Red Sox fan who followed the team for many years. She loved the sun and the beach. She was a vegetarian who was a great lover of animals, especially her beloved cat, Blue. Joan attended the Federated Church of Willington where she loved her church family. Left behind to mourn Joan are her sisters and brothers-in-law Jeanne Lawrence, Lee-Ann and Doug Tobin, Carol and Sean Lawton, and Judy and Tom Spillman. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Brian Lawrence, Jeffrey Artiaco, Kelly Tobin, John Spillman, Jr., Jessica Spillman-Fries, Carson Brenger and Sam Brenger. A memorial service will be held privately at the family's discretion. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Joan's name please consider The Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118 or the Humane Society of your choice. Joan and the pets will both be smiling joyfully.



