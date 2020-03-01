Home

Joan (Plettenberg) Castelli passed away unexpectedly on February 28. She was 81 years old. Joan is survived by her daughter Doreen Bickford and her husband Bruce, Charles Castelli, Jr. and his wife Sue, her daughter Barbara Brown and her husband Greg as well as 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles Castelli, Sr. Joan was a graduate of Valley Regional High School and Bay Path College. She was a long time "lunch lady" at John Winthrop Middle School and Valley Regional High School. She was active in the Chester Hose Company Auxiliary and the Chester Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed tag sales, chatting with friends and her grandchildren. An open house will be held in her honor at the Chester Hose Company, 6 High Street, Chester, CT on March 8 from 1-4 pm. Donations in her memory can be made to the Chester Hose Company or the Middlesex Health Cancer Center at www.middlesexhealth.org/donate.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
