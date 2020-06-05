Joan Catherine (Rosato) Cabelus, 83, of New Britain passed away peacefully Monday afternoon at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Joan was born on May 28, 1937 in Waterbury, CT and was a graduate of the Wilby High School class of 1955. She moved to New Britain at age 20, after marrying the love of her life, William Cabelus, Sr., where they built their life and raised their three children. Joan was the daughter of the late Albert and Olga Rosato of Waterbury. In addition to being a dedicated wife and mother, Joan worked as a clerk at Willow Brook Pharmacy and as waitstaff for Michael's Catering both formerly in New Britain. In later years she worked for Waldbaum's Food Mart in Kensington, CT until her retirement in 2007 where she formed many lasting and special friendships. Joan's interests included gardening and cooking but mostly spending quality time with her family and friends. She had an enormous heart and the gift of gab which often provided unlimited amounts of love, support, and encouragement to everyone she encountered. To have known her, was to love her. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Cabelus, and Joanna Repaci of New Britain; her son-in-law, David Repaci of New Britain; 4 grandchildren Krystle and Michael Cabelus of Las Vegas, NV, Victoria Picard and Julianna Repaci of New Britain; and her great-grandson, Wyatt Cabelus of Las Vegas, NV. Joan was predeceased by her husband William and their loving son, William Cabelus, Jr. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of calling hours there will be a celebration of Joan's life at a later date. Charitable gifts can be made in her memory by choice of the donor. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Joan with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.