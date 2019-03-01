Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
265 Stratton Brook Road
West Simsbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Chaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Chaves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Chaves Obituary
Joan (Guida) Chaves, 87, into eternal rest on Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home in Avon, CT. Joan's family will receive friends TODAY, Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-8PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road in Avon. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10AM at St. Catherine of Siena, 265 Stratton Brook Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 102 East Street, Windsor, CT 06095. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's memory can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the National Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: Development Department, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now