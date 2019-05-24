Joan O'Toole Cook died peacefully at home on May 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Cook and her brother James B. O'Toole. Joan was born in Hartford to Agnes (Bourke) and Patrick J. O'Toole on June 27, 1931.Joan leaves four children. William J. Cook, Jr of Maine and his wife Mary, Peg Grocki of West Hartford and her husband John, Jeremiah Cook of West Hartford, and Robert Cook of Wethersfield and his wife Joanne. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Elizabeth, Mollie, Will, Bobby, Aidan, Katie and Grace, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition, Joan leaves her lifelong, true friends in the "Knitting Club". She treasured their weekly "meetings" for more than 60 years.Throughout her life, Joan made quilts for many that she loved and Raggedy Anne dolls for their children. She kept her family close with Sunday dinners, and dearly loved that time with her grandchildren. Joan retired from the Univ. of Hartford School of Education, Nursing and Health Professions in 1993. She was also employed as a paraprofessional at Parkville Community School from 1975-1979, and the CT State Department of Health from 1952-1960. Joan was a member of the Hartford Public High School Class of 1949. She also graduated from the Hillyer College in 1951. Our family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers, especially Lois, for their many years of support.Calling hours will be Tuesday (May 28th) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (May 29th) at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick- St Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The House of Bread, 1453 Main Street Hartford, CT 06120. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 24, 2019