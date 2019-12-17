Home

Services
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Burial
Following Services
Beaver Brook Cemetery
Clinton, CT
Joan Cummings Bond


1958 - 2019
Joan Cummings Bond Obituary
On December 13, 2019 Joan Cummings Bond passed away after an extended battle with cancer. Joan was born on October 27th, 1958 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. A longtime resident of East Haddam, Joan was a 1977 graduate of Nathan Hale-Ray High School. She spent many of years working in geriatric healthcare. She leaves behind four children; Christina Thomas, Jeremy Bond, Trisha Bond and Tiffany Bond. In addition to her children Joan leaves behind her sister Debra; a brother-in-law George Corey; her brother Michael Cummings and her parents Albert and Nancy Cummings, she also leaves behind several grandchildren, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jillian Bond. A service will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30am in the Swan Funeral Home, burial to immediately follow in Beaver Brook Cemetery, Clinton. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4pm-7pm in the Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton, CT 06413.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 17, 2019
