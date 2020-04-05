|
Joan D. (Falcone) Mercier, 90, formerly of Newington, died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Mercier. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Doris (Miller) Falcone, she resided in Wethersfield for a short time. Mrs. Mercier lived in Newington for most of her life before moving to Kensington in 2004. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington, and then Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph's Church), New Britain. Joan loved spending time at Connecticut beaches, especially Point O' Woods, and enjoyed working at the Newington voting polls. More than anything, she adored caring for her home and family and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves two daughters, Michele (Mercier) Yarincik and husband Paul of Kensington, and Joy (Mercier) Nowojczyk and husband Adam of Raleigh, NC. Three grandchildren, Candace Rinaldi and husband Jonathan, Paul Yarincik, Jr. and wife Shauna, and Christian Nowojczyk, and six great grandchildren, Kendra and Anna Rinaldi, Vivienne, Gregory, Audrey and William Yarincik, all of whom she referred to as her "blessings from heaven". She also leaves a sister Beverly (Falcone) Veley of Kensington; and several nephews and their families. Her family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of CT Baptist Home in Meriden for the kind and wonderful care shown to Joan. She will be laid to rest privately in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Her services will be completed at a time to be announced. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to Divine Providence Parish, 195 South Main St., New Britain, CT 06051. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020