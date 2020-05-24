Joan Dante, 82, of Plainville, CT, passed into the arms of God on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born Katherine Joan Skok, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Weigel) Skok. Joan loved to laugh and found beauty in all living things. She moved through life knowing that God dwelled within her. Joan was most at home in her garden. Joan is survived by her three children, Kim Cusano of Farmington, Eugene Kirouac of New Britain, Nicole Misko of New Hartford; and seven grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Richard Dante; and her sister, Barbara Phillips. A graveside service for close family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Cemetery, 180 N. Washington St., Plainville, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan Dante's name may be made to the children's gardens at The Beekley Community Library, 10 Central Avenue, New Hartford, CT 06057. To extend condolences to the Dante family or to share a memory of Joan, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.