Joan Dante
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Dante, 82, of Plainville, CT, passed into the arms of God on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born Katherine Joan Skok, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Weigel) Skok. Joan loved to laugh and found beauty in all living things. She moved through life knowing that God dwelled within her. Joan was most at home in her garden. Joan is survived by her three children, Kim Cusano of Farmington, Eugene Kirouac of New Britain, Nicole Misko of New Hartford; and seven grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Richard Dante; and her sister, Barbara Phillips. A graveside service for close family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Cemetery, 180 N. Washington St., Plainville, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan Dante's name may be made to the children's gardens at The Beekley Community Library, 10 Central Avenue, New Hartford, CT 06057. To extend condolences to the Dante family or to share a memory of Joan, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
West Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved