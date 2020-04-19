|
Joan (Butler) Dorman, age 88, passed away peacefully at John Dempsey UConn Hospital on April 13, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was born in Stoneham, MA to her parents Frances and Raymond Butler. After attending Weaver and Wethersfield High schools, she proceeded on a Secretarial career by attending Morse Business College in Hartford, as well as working full time at Connecticut General. It was there that she met her future husband Roland (Doc) Dorman. They had three wonderful children: Sandra, Kimberly and Jeffrey. Joan volunteered at many various organizations such as school activities and at the Simsbury United Methodist Church School as a teacher and Assistant Superintendent of the Church School. She enjoyed being a member of the Rachel Circle at the church with whom she served meals to the homeless at the South Park Inn in Hartford among other community activities. Joan always had a smile and made everyone she met feel welcome and special. She will be fondly remembered for her "Good Morning To You Song" she serenaded her children and other friends/family members at the start of the day. She was also an avid Boston Celtics fan and looked forward to watching her team from the comfort of her recliner. She was known as the "social director" always arranging get togethers and trips. She liked to joke about the time she and some girlfriends drove to New York City to have a cup of coffee. Joan was always putting the needs of others before hers and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. She was a truly gentle, authentic woman. Joan is preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly and her husband Roland. Joan leaves behind her daughter Sandy Krajick and husband Kent and their sons Kyle and Jordan of Unionville. Also her son Jeff and his significant other Donna Bisson of Enfield, his daughter Maurissa and her significant other Matt Noyce, of Charlotte, NC and his daughter Nicole and her mother Kim. Joan leaves behind several nieces, nephews and many lifelong dear friends. Services at the Simsbury United Methodist Church and Vincent Funeral Home will be announced at a later date. We would like to acknowledge the dedicated doctors and nurses at John Dempsey UConn Hospital for their caring and compassion during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Joan's friend Liz Cunningham for her companionship to Joan over the last few months. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the UConn Health COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund at www.Foundation.uconn.edu or the Simsbury United Methodist Church, 799 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070. Please visit Joan's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020