Joan E. Baird
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Evelyn (Lipton) Baird, 88, of West Hartford, widow of John William Baird, died peacefully of COVID19 on June 12, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London. Joan was born in Manhattan, New York on October 4, 1931, and was one of two daughters of the late Edith (Sturn) Lipton and Leo Lipton. Joan was raised in Forest Hills, NY, and lived in Queens until 1968 when the family moved to West Hartford when her husband's job was relocated. She made West Hartford her new hometown, although she remained an avid Yankees fan. She worked in women's sportwear at Lord & Taylor in Bishop's Corner, West Hartford, and retired from American Nuclear Insurers where she was the receptionist and purchasing agent. She loved and was devoted to her family and friends who will all miss her dearly. Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Diane and Richard Duhaime of Port St. Lucie, FL and Old Lyme, CT; son: John William Baird II of Honolulu, Hawaii; three grandchildren: Pamela Ellen of Brooklyn, NY (and her husband, Tim Hill); Patrick Joseph "PJ" Fitzgerald and Paul John Fitzgerald of Queens, NY; great-grandsons: James Baird Hill and Jack Forbes Hill; three nieces: Janice (Montner) Asherman, Sue (Montner) Byrne and Debra (Gelman) Krefsky, and several grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her daughters: Ellen Carol Baird and Victoria Ann Baird, her sister: Doris Montner, and step-sister: Barbara Gelman. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (http://www.mskcc.org/giving). Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Baird family. Please visit Joan's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved