Joan E. McNulty, 78, of Hartford, CT was born in Waukegan, Ill. on April 4, 1942 to the late George and Eleanore (Dahlin) McNulty. Her life ended peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, with her family nearby. Joan was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in Speech Therapy. She continued her studies at Adelphi University after which she embarked on a career as a Speech-Language Pathologist bringing an uncommonly perceptive understanding to the countless students she attended in the public schools of West Hartford and more recently with those enrolled at OPTIONS. Joan's wide-ranging interests included the Theater, Symphonic and Chamber Music, Broadway, a round of golf, eight ends of lawn bowling, swimming, a good workout at the gym, and long walks with an attentive eye for birds. Joan was an avid and insightful reader and an accomplished weaver. She was an active gardener and had a green thumb for plantings, transforming the grounds at the year-round cottage in western Massachusetts that she and Andrew made their own. And Joan did all of these with an unforgettable smile. Joan is survived by her two daughters Elizabeth Gay and Catherine Gay and "her Andrew" (De Rocco) with whom she shared her life, and her sister Kathleen Grose and her husband Robert and their extended family. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. If you wish to remember her, she would invite you to contribute to Dana-Farber Pancreas and Billary Tumor Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. She and her family thank the physicians and staff at the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center for their many kindnesses, and as well to the Hartford Health Care Hospice Service for her comfort and peace.



