Joan E. Waite
1950 - 2020
Joan E. Waite, 69, of Hartford, CT, died May 13, 2020 at Touchpoints Rehabilitation in Bloomfield, CT. Joan, affectionately called Joanie by her family and friends, was born October 6, 1950 to the late Crosby and Eva Waite in Hartford CT. Joanie was a life long member of Allen Chapel AME Church in Hartford. Joanie was a huge fan of musicals, particularly those featuring Elvis Presley, often memorizing all the songs and singing along. A diehard soap opera aficionado, she watched her "stories" faithfully. Her infectious smile brought smiles to everyone and she will forever be in our hearts. Joanie leaves to cherish her memory her mother Eva Waite, a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and her many friends. She was predeceased by her father, Crosby and her brother Ulysses Harris. A private graveside service, officiated by Rev. Taylor will take place at Mt. St. Benedict. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Waite family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.
