Joan Emanuelson Curtis
1932 - 2020
Joan E. Curtis, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday August 27, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Born in Woodbridge, CT, March 11, 1932, Joan was the daughter of Herbert and Helen H. Emanuelson. Joan married the love of her life, Wendell Curtis, June 9, 1951. Together they adopted two children, Susan and Christopher. They resided for many years in West Hartford, CT. Joan is survived by one son, Christopher and his two children, Courtney and Brody Curtis, of Cave Creek, AZ; a daughter, Susan Hanson Curtis of Old Orchard Beach, ME; an honorary Grandson, Jon Benner and his wife Meghan of Rockland, ME as well as several generations of cousins, nieces and nephews across the country. A memorial will be held at a future date to be announced. To be notified please leave a note in the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old County Rd, Rockport, ME 04856.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
