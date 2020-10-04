1/1
Joan Fleming
1931 - 2020
Joan Anderson Fleming, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at McLean in Simsbury, CT. She was married to the late David W. Fleming for 65 years. Joan was born January 12, 1931 in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Ernest Algot and Lilly Maria (Emanuelson) Anderson and had lived in Mt. Clemens, MI prior to moving to Simsbury 3 ½ years ago. She was a graduate of Larson College in New Haven, now part of Quinnipiac University, and worked as a medical secretary for doctors in CT, CO, and MI. Joan was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Clemens, MI for over 50 years serving in numerous capacities. She volunteered outside of church as well, driving cancer patients to Detroit for treatments and working at the art center in Mt. Clemens. She played bridge and golf and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and quilting. After attending Simsbury United Methodist for over 2 years, she was very pleased to become a member together with her daughter and son-in-law in December of 2019. She was predeceased by her brother, Rolf Anderson and two sisters, Virginia Kirschner and Vivian Wuestefeld. She is survived by her son, Mark Fleming and wife Annie Goldman of Commerce Township, MI; her daughter, Susan Thomson and husband John of Avon, CT; her grandchildren, Nicole Simmons, David Thomson, Graham Thomson, and Craig Fleming; her great grandchildren, Ryder and Rayna Simmons, and several nieces and nephews. Joan's family wishes to extend special thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at McLean and McLean Home Care & Hospice for their caring support of Joan and the whole family. A celebration of life will be held at Simsbury United Methodist Church on October 17th at 1pm. Joan's ashes will join her husband's in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LiveWell (To Whom I May Concern program) in Southington, Simsbury United Methodist Stephen Ministry, or McLean Home Care & Hospice. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, CT is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Joan's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Simsbury United Methodist Church
