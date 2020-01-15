Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Newington, CT
Joan G. Guilbault Obituary
Joan G. (Grilli) Guilbault, 65, of Branford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon Guilbault. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late George and Marie (Santoro) Grilli, she raised her family in Newington before moving to Branford to be closer to the beach. Joan was employed by Yale Hospital and was loved by all who knew her. Besides spending time at the beach, she enjoyed reading and being with her adored grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her two children, Andrew L. Guilbault and his wife Michelle of Shelton and Nicole M. Guilbault and her fiancé Mariusz Bialoskorski of East Hartford, and her two grandchildren, Ryder and Gunner. She also leaves her two nieces, Meredith Kertis and her husband Steve and their children and Lauren McCue, and her two canine companions, Cody and Abby. She was predeceased by her siblings, Richard Grill and Barbara McCue. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 16th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Her funeral will begin on Friday, her birthday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. She will be laid to rest with her husband in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
