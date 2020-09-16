Joan Garofalo

i met Joan at the MMH when she had her third daughter and I had my first. That was over 50 years ago. We stayed in touch keeping up on our families. I brokered the sale of her home on East Street and visited her in her new apartment. I was so saddened to hear of her passing, she was too young. I will miss her. Your many memories of her will warm your heart. She will always be with you in her heart. Love, Marilyn Phlllips

Marilyn A. Phillips

Friend