Joan Griggs, 83, of Canton, passed peacefully on April 14, 2019. Born in Waterville, Maine, daughter of the late Aime Quirion and Annonciade Roy Quirion Mercier, Joan spent most of her life in Meriden, CT. She held clerical and customer service roles at Eyelet Specialty Company (where she met her beloved husband), G. Fox, J.C. Penney, The Napier Company, Better Business Bureau, and Aetna. She retired from Otis Elevator in 2001 where she happily leveraged her fluent French to answer calls from their French-speaking customers. Joan's greatest joy was her family and friends. She was married to her husband for 56 years and had a very special bond with her children, grandchildren, and siblings. Her smile and optimism attracted many. She leaves behind her daughter Sandi Perillo-Simmons and her husband Michael of Guilford; her son Tim Griggs and his wife Kathi of Wetumpka, AL; her grandchildren, Sarah and Matt Perillo both in Manhattan; her sister, Gloria Jean Christie of Oakland, ME; her step-sister Shirley McQuillan and her husband John of Winslow, ME, many beloved nieces and nephews, and her best friend from high school, Violet Richards of Whitefield, ME. Joan is predeceased by her husband Charles, her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Gertrude Quirion. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Robert Rothenberg of Avon and Dr. Susan Rabinowe, Dr. James Flaherty, Dr. Beth Nelson, and the staff at the Women's Infusion Center – all at St Francis Hospital in Hartford. They spent many years treating Joan and provided incredible care, love, friendship, and humor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ( ). The Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon handled cremation. Ashes will be interred at the St Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville, ME in a private ceremony later this year. The family will host a 'Celebration of Life' for both Joan and Charlie for family and friends on Saturday, 6/22, 1-5PM, at the Sarah Porter Memorial, 75 Main Street, Farmington, CT.