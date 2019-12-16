Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
Emanuel Lutheran Church
311 Capitol Avenue
Hartford, CT
Joan K. Feldmann Obituary
Joan Katherine Feldmann, 81, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Joan was predeceased by her parents Alex and Elin Riddle. She is survived by family members and close friends. She had a long career in the insurance industry with Mass Mutual. She was also an avid Red Sox and UCONN fan. Joan was a long-time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. Memorial services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church 311 Capitol Avenue Hartford CT on April 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 16, 2019
