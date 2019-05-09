Home

Joan L. Carlson Obituary
Joan L. Carlson, 88, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial in Southington. Born July 2, 1930 in NY, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Jesse (Mitchell) Carlson.Joan worked at New Britain General Hospital in medical records then Bristol Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Despite her age she was no stranger to computer social media, Facebook and playing slots along with her great sense of humor.Her family was the light of her life, and she is survived by her children, Sandi Kastner and husband Ray of Southington, David Abecunas and wife Roseanne of PA and Richard Abecunas and wife Jean of MA; 10 grandchildren, Erik Kastner, Jody Campbell, Katie Spalter, Megan Eruzione, Chrissy Dillon, Karen Fisher, David, Shawn, Lee and Cara Abecunas; 15 great grandchildren and counting and her friend since childhood Shirley Bryant. She was predeceased by her brother, Fred Carlson and a sister Claire Salvadori.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the Forestville Cemetery in Forestville. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Joan's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019
