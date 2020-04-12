|
Joan Lilian (Wilcox) Masot, 56, of Vernon, passed away peacefully on April 3rd at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford after a brief illness. Joan was born on October 16, 1963 in Rockville, Ct. She was the daughter of Roger and Marjorie Wilcox. Joan was a longtime resident of Vernon. She graduated from Rockville High School, and was a lifelong member of Union Church in Vernon. Joanie had a huge heart, and a passion and dedication to helping others, and will be missed terribly by so many. Joanie was predeceased by her sister in-law Louise Wilcox. Joanie leaves behind her husband David Masot of Vernon, her son Nicholas Dent of Ellington; her parents Roger and Marjorie Wilcox of Vernon; her brothers Danny Wilcox of Ellington; Randy Wilcox (Joanne) of East Windsor; Bart Wilcox of Ellington, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws. Considering the recent developments regarding COVID-19, a celebration of life service is being planned for a later time to be announced.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020