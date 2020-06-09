Laurito, Joan (Pelletier) 89, of Rocky Hill, died peacefully June 5, 2020 at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Middletown. Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Donald and Alyce (Pickett) Pelletier, she grew up in New Britain and raised her family in Middletown. She had many wonderful jobs throughout her lifetime, none that she loved more than her tenure at the law firm of Robinson and Cole where she worked as a legal secretary for then partner Janet C. Hall. Joan is survived by 5 children, her sons Bill and his wife Heather (Heinrich) Montanile of Bozrah, Gary Montanile of New York City, Dave Montanile of Nantucket, Rob Montanile of Jupiter, FL and her daughter Beth (Montanile) Rasmussen and her husband Bill of Old Saybrook; 8 grandchildren, Kate Brosnihan, Kristin Krause, Jaime Flotre, Kim Rasmussen, Casey Rasmussen, Rob Fillachione and Morgan Montanile. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, Olivia, Liam, Emelie and Nora, as well as her beloved brother Don Pelletier of Maryland. She was predeceased by her former first husband and the father of her children William Montanile; and also by husbands Salvatore ( Sam) Rinaldi and Gennaro (Jerry) Laurito. Finally, she was also predeceased by her best friend and sister Jerry Fusaro. She loved her many nieces and nephews and shared a very special bond with her niece Joan Zakszewski. We would also like to acknowledge and thank Verna Sinclair whose gift of laughter and love provided the most compassionate care for mom while still at home. Mom lived a long and beautiful life. She was well known for her sharp wit and funny sayings, her love of laughter and a smile that could light up a room. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. In light of the current climate, we are proud to have been raised by a strong woman who taught us respect, tolerance, acceptance and equality. "Forever, I will walk upon your footsteps in the beauty of everyday. Your footsteps lead me to the edge of time. In my heart I know you as my friend and as my friend you have taught me when I am lost, when I wander, your footsteps will lead me safely home." The family would like to thank every single staff member on the 4th floor at Water's Edge for the loving and compassionate care and support provided to our mom throughout her time with you, especially for the last few months while family was unable to be there. You are angels and heroes. Memorial contributions may be made to: Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Alzheimers floor, 11 Church Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or to The Center for Family Justice ( www.centerforfamilyjustice.org), or by check to 753 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604). There will be a private celebration of her life when 6 feet under doesn't mean 6 feet apart ( that one's for you Mom) Until then you are forever in our hearts.



