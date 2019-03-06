Home

Joan (Cavanaugh) Leidemer, 86, of New Britain, died Monday (Mar. 4, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Holyoke, MA, she was the widow of Frank E. Leidemer, who died Jan. 13, 1972. Mrs. Leidemer is survived by three daughters Barbara Leary, Deborah Leidemer, Diana Leidemer-Stolting; 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral services will be held Thursday (Mar. 7, 2019) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Katharine Drexel Parish ( St. Maurice Church) 100 Wightman Road New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019
