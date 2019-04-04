Joan Louise (Kuchta) Chamberlain, 65, of Manchester, beloved wife of John A. Chamberlain, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born September 25, 1953 in Hartford, daughter of the late George and Gertrude Marie (Weaving) Kuchta and had lived in New Hartford prior to moving to Manchester 27 years ago. Joan was a graduate Northwestern Regional # 7 High School, Class of 1971 and had received her Associates Degree in Mechanical Drafting from Lear Seigler Institute in Silver Springs, MD. Joan spent 44 years in Aviation Engineering, most recently with Quest Global Services at UTC Aerospace Systems. She loved spending summer on the lake in Vermont, kayaking, swimming, birdwatching and often read in the shade on sunny afternoons and spent her evenings playing Petanque with many of her friends. In addition to her husband of 40 years, she is survived by her son, John Chamberlain, Jr. of Manchester, her two brothers, George Kuchta and his wife Anne Marie of Granby and Charlie Kuchta and his partner Fran Milette of Barkhamsted; a sister, Heidi Kuchta and her partner Kirt Fielosh of Plainville; a brother-in-law, Steven Clifford of Canton, OH; sister-in-law, Mary Udall and her husband and Ken of Willington, CT and her nieces and nephews, Zachary Fielosh of Plainville, Brian and Jenna Kuchta of North Providence, RI, Heidi, Ruth, Robert and Paul Clifford of Canton, OH and Emily Udall of New York, NY. She was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Clifford. There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6th at the Christ Community Church, 7 South Street in Collinsville. Burial will follow in the Village Cemetery in New Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Church, 7 South Street, Collinsville CT 06019. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Joan's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary