Mrs. Joan Lucas Newton, Died Peacefuly today on June 21, 2020 at the age of 86.She was the daughter of the late George F. Schroeder and Rose Mae DeNike of new Jersey. She is ore deceased by her late husband Sherrill P. Newton of Simsbury Ct. She leaves her step son John Newton of Simsbury Ct. She also leaves a brother Max Schroeder and his wife Jayne of New Jersey.She leaves a Estranged daughter Terri Lynn McClellan She also leaves Her long time friends and caregivers Shirley Hellandbrand of Tariffville Ct, and Jenny Winarski of Enfield Ct. in High school Joan was the President of her drama club, she was an avid reader of may books, she was also a lover of animals Red is what her close friends call her, because of her striking Red hair. Joan will be sorely missed. There will be no service at Joans request.



