|
|
Joan Marion (Rizza) Ellison, 82 Years old, of New Britain CT (Previously of Unionville, CT) passed away on January 19, 2020 from complications of a traumatic brain injury. Joan quietly came into the presence of her Savior on that Sunday morning. Born on November 21, 1937 in New Britain, CT., Joan grew up and attended school where she excelled scholastically and met her soulmate, Bruce Ellison at the age of ten years of age, who she would later marry and commit to for 61 years. She was active in her home town church, South Congregational Church in New Britain until becoming a member of the First Church of Christ Unionville in 1967. Joan had the gift of an angelic voice and sang in church choir since being a child and music was her second language. Joan was a multi-faceted diamond with many talents and gifts that she shared with her family and friends. Her love of entertaining, cooking, singing, decorating, teaching bible study, painting, crafts, writing poetry, gardening and her love of nature giving her the nickname, Mother Nature. Joan will be fondly remembered for her generosity, creativity, and progressiveness. Her vast amount of knowledge, her infectious laugh, her beautiful soul and her gifts that she shared with so many. Joan was the daughter of the late Arline (Jasse) Rizza and Michael Rizza. She leaves behind her husband Bruce, daughter Amy Eve Grace of New Britain, her siblings James P. Rizza of AZ., Paul F. Rizza of PA., Margaret R. Ellsberg of NY and her best friend and sister-in-law Beatrice C. Rizza of WA. Joan was predeceased by her brother Joseph M. Rizza of WA and her beloved son Karl B. Ellison of Salem, MA. A Memorial Service honoring her life and her son Karl Ellison who predeceased her will be held at the First Church of Christ 61 Main Street Unionville, CT at a time to be announced. Joan was cared for very lovingly by the staff at Abor Rose and Jerome Home and her family requests memorials donated to Jerome Home /Arbor Rose 975 Corbin Avenue New Britain, CT 06052 in her name. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill in New Britain. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020