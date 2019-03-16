Joan Goldman, 77, of South Burlington, Vermont, died on March 13, 2019, peacefully at home. Joan was born on May 12, 1941, in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of John and Helen Ryan. A graduate of Mount Auburn School of Nursing in Cambridge, MA, Joan started her career as an RN at Boston City Hospital. She met her husband, Richard Goldman, M.D., while working in the emergency department. Joan and Rick shared 55 wonderful years together. In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her sister, Helen Dixon, her five children and their families, Pam and Mike Meotti, Mark and Kim Goldman, Lynn Goldman, Dan and Rebecca Goldman, and Anne Goldman and Matt Longman. Joan is also survived by her eleven beautiful grandchildren, Sara, Laura, Isaac, Claire, Rachel, Abby, Henry, Noah, Ellie, Catie, and William. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and was a lifelong lover of animals. For close to 40 years, Joan and Rick resided in Avon, CT. They moved to South Burlington, VT in 2013.An hour of visitation will take place this Monday March 18, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:00 pm with a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. Burial will be at a later time. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the: Lennox-Gastaut Foundation LGS Foundation, 80 Orville Drive, Suite 100, Bohemia, NY 11716. www.lgsfoundation.org Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary