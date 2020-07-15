1/1
Joan M. Rydel
Joan (Bradlau) Rydel, 88, of Farmington, widow of Leon Rydel passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) at UConn Health Center. A New Britain native, daughter of the late Frank and Jennie (Parson) Bradlau, she lived in Farmington since 1958. She was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1949. Joan was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain; the Altar Guild and Caring Network at the church. She also was active at the Tunxis Seniors Center in Farmington; and along with her husband was a Red Cross Motor Service volunteer driver for 9 years; and served as the Farmington representative for the "Race For The Cure". Surviving are two sons, Paul Rydel and his wife Sheila of Concord, N.H.; and Philip Rydel of Haddam and his companion Amy Vaillancourt of Middletown; four grandchildren, Chris, Elizabeth, Daniel and Trevor Rydel; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Leon, Joan was predeceased by three brothers and a sister, Albert "Buddy" Bradlau, George Bradlau, Harold Bradlau and Joyce Carlson. Funeral services are Friday (July 17, 2020) 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling Hours are Friday morning 10 AM until the time of the service at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT 06032. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
