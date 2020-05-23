JoAn (Joan) M. Smith, 80, of West Simsbury passed away March 3rd at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Born May 23, 1939 in Easton, ME to Harold and Eileen Gallagar Smith, she was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Yost, and her brother, Alan. In addition to her life partner, Marilyn Ottone, she is survived by many nieces and nephews: Rhonda Yost Slattery (Joseph) of Simsbury, Mark Smith of East Hartford, Michelle Huskie and Alan Smith of New Hampshire; great-nephew Joseph Slattery and family of Simsbury; great-niece Amy Crouse and family of Nova Scotia; brother-in-law Thomas Ottone (Bridget) of Manchester; and sister-in-law Marybeth Dadona (Richard) of Colchester. She moved to East Hartford with her family in the early 1950s. She attended East Hartford schools and CCSU. After graduating, she taught Sociology and Psychology at Penney High School in East Hartford for 6 years. Her ability to relate to her students, her empathy and compassion for them, made her a popular teacher. She left teaching to work for Fireman's Fund Insurance. She spent 30+ years in Property Claims, starting as the company's first female outside adjustor in the mid 1970s, then moving into middle management as a Property Claims supervisor. JoAn became mentor, sounding board, confidant and friend to many who worked with and for her. If you asked her for an opinion, personally or professionally, you always got one -- thoughtful, fair and to-the-point. If you didn't want an answer, you better not ask the question. JoAn met Marilyn, her partner of 46 years, at the Fund in the early 70s. They lived at Secret Lake in Avon, and moved to New Hartford in 1987. After a long and successful career, she retired on July 4, 2000. She enjoyed family gatherings; regular trips to the McLean pool; monthly Scrabble games; trips and vacations with Marilyn's cousins, David and Susan; dinners with the "octopods"; and YTBN. In 2019, they moved to West Simsbury for what was to be a short-lived new chapter. There was never a challenge or hurdle in life that JoAn didn't tackle with extraordinary energy and positivity. She usually came out on top, with the exception of the last, a 10-day battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She died the way she lived, with courage and grace. We'd like to thank her doctor and friend, Patrick McDermott; and the doctors, nurses and caregivers on CB2 at Hartford Hospital, especially Dr. Buddhu. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, to Hartford Health Care Cancer Institute or a charity of your choice. Jo, we'll never forget how you could tell the best stories and deliver the funniest jokes. We'll cherish your intelligence and wit and always be thankful for your very big heart. Irreplaceable, unforgettable, you'll live in our hearts and minds forever. We love you. Happy Birthday.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.