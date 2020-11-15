Joan Marie Burke Drury, beloved mother and sister, died peacefully at home on November 12, 2020 surrounded by family and her caring aide, Lurline. Joan was a loving wife to the late Charles F. Drury for 14 years. She is survived by her sister, Moira Burke of Newington and three children – Laura and Randy Sykes of West Simsbury, Marcia DeCarli of Willington and Charles and Clare Drury of Bristol. Joan was predeceased by her three sisters, Barbara Burke, Ellen Kennedy, Nancy Burke and her beloved brother, Christopher Burke. Joan also leaves eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and many Kennedy nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. Joan was born in Litchfield, CT to the late John Michael Burke and Mary Dunn Burke. She was a graduate of Litchfield High School, St. Joseph College and completed her graduate work at University of Hartford. Joan started her career in neurology nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford as a floor nurse and teacher. She also worked at Norwich State Hospital and for many years as a school nurse in the Hartford Public Schools. Joan was a faithful communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford. She cherished her Irish heritage and enjoyed visiting relatives in Ireland on numerous occasions and spending vacations on Cape Cod with Charlie and her sisters. She loved animals and was known to adopt cats or dogs she rescued. Joan was an avid reader and lover of old movies on Turner Classic Movies. She never missed a birthday and relied on her little address book to keep track of family and friends' special days. Joan's family would like to thank the many aides from Right at Home in Wethersfield who cared for her at home during the past 5 years, especially Shoira, Pilar, Renee and most especially, Lurline, who provided loving care during her final months. Due to Covid 19, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Capacity restrictions due to Covid 19 will be in place at the church. Burial will follow the Mass at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Our Companions Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, P.O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford (www.molloyfuneralhome.com
).