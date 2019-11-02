Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Wintonbury Avenue
Bloomfield, CT
Joan Mayock

Joan Mayock Obituary
Joan (Kearney) Mayock, 82, wife of the late John J. Mayock, Jr., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home in East Granby where she had lived for over 50 years. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Maloney) Kearney, Joan began her working life delivering milk for her father's dairy in Bloomfield while attending Bloomfield High School. As a homemaker, she was also employed as a teacher's aide in the East Granby school system for over 20 years. Joan was devoted to her family and was passionate about her Irish heritage and enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, and decorating almost as much as her favorite lobster dinner. She leaves her children John J. Mayock of Simsbury, Timothy M. Mayock of Granby, Maryellen Mayock-Kohrer and her husband Brian Hickey of Windsor, and Meg Shea-Chiles and her husband Jeff of Napa Valley, CA; her grandchildren Roghan, Annabelle, Finn, and Emmylou Mayock; Erin and Colin Kohrer; and her best friend Jack Barnard of Waterford. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter Eileen Mayock and sisters Marie Bull and Nina Williams. Her family will receive friends Sunday, Nov 3, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 10 AM directly at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield. A reception will follow the service in Rev. Picher Hall. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in her memory. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2019
