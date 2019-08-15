|
Joan O'Callaghan, 85, of West Hartford passed away Friday, August 9th 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford March 26th, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jerome O'Callaghan and Eva (Henault) O'Callaghan. She was the sister of the late Suzanne Eggleton and Jerome O'Callaghan. She was also predeceased by children Susan Ackerman and Jerome Ackerman. Joan is survived by her daughter Judith Manley, son-in-law Robert Manley of West Hartford, granddaughters Jacqueline Manley and Maeve Manley of New York City. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Julie Ackerman of West Hartford. Joan also leaves several nieces and cousins who remember her fondly. Joan was the founding owner of Resolution Services, which she ran successfully for many years. Prior to that, she worked in the field of alternate dispute resolution. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 11:00am in the family plot at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Section B, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2019