Joan O'Reilly (Iffland) passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Black Point. Born April 20, 1943 in Torrington, CT, she was the first child of the late Roger and Lucy (Bourquin) Iffland. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John O'Reilly, and her brother, David Iffland. After graduating from Central Connecticut State University, Joan went on to become a high school math teacher in Wethersfield, CT. She eventually moved to Burlington, CT where she and her four daughters lived for many years, and later to Farmington, CT where she and John resided together until his passing. Once her daughters were in school, Joan began a second career in outside sales where she discovered a passion for designing kitchens and bathrooms. Joan spent many years in sales and home design until her retirement, which gave her much-deserved time to spend with her beloved grandchildren. Never one to slow down or shy away from a challenge, at the age of 71, Joan moved to Niantic, CT and renovated an 80-year old cottage to a beautiful modern home. Soon after, both her eldest daughter and brother decided to move to Black Point where her two sisters still maintain the family beach cottage purchased by her parents in the 1950's. A skilled seamstress, Joan spent many hours mending garments, as well as making beautiful quilts, Christmas tree skirts, and other treasured heirlooms for family and friends. Always active and on-the-go, Joan enjoyed kayaking in Niantic Bay, even bringing her faithful dog Bailey with her on those adventures. Other precious memories of Joan include traveling with family to France and Switzerland, building a large-scale Department 56 Dickens Christmas Village in her basement, completing countless puzzles with family, taking part in many backyard cornhole tournaments, and enjoying endless hours by the bonfire on her patio with loved ones. Joan was a member of the Black Point Beach Club Book Club, volunteered at the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Food Pantries in Old Saybrook, CT, and was a life-long supporter of the arts; particularly enjoying musical theatre performances and concerts at the Warner Theatre in Torrington and the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam. Always compassionate and generous in spirit, she donated to many causes near to her heart. Joan held a strong Christian faith and was a longtime member of the Church of Christ Congregational in Newington. Joan leaves behind many adoring relatives and friends who will cherish her memories forever. She is survived by her sisters Nancy (Arthur) Murelli of Burlington, CT, and Julie Iffland (Christopher Recchia) of Randolph, VT, her brother Peter (Ginger) Iffland of Chaplin, CT, her daughters Christy (Joseph) Monroe of Niantic, CT, Carlene (Paul) Gordon of Stratford, CT, Laurie (Jay) Dinunzio of Burlington, CT and Allison (Ronald) Kempe of Sloatsburg, NY, and step-children Kathleen O'Reilly of Ipswich, MA and Michael O'Reilly of Torrington, CT. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher "C.J." Monroe of Southington, CT, Jake and Nicholas Gordon of Stratford, CT, Maxwell and Thomas Dinunzio of Burlington, CT, and Sawyer Kempe of Sloatsburg, NY, step-grandchildren Adrianna Antigiovanni, Shane O'Reilly, and Brennan O'Reilly, along with many nieces and nephews. Family graveside services were held privately. A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Shoreline Soup Kitchen and Pantries, P.O. Box 804, Essex, CT 06426 www.shorelinesoupkitchens.org. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.