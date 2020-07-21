Mrs. Joan (Kopcha) Olson, 78, beloved wife of Laurence Wallace died peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Southington on June 2, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Hajek) Kopcha. She worked as a waitress at the 76 Truck Stop for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of their choir. Joan enjoyed gardening, cooking, quilting and the holidays and the Everly Brothers. Most of all Joan loved her family. She leaves her five children Linda and her husband Gary Ouellette of Bristol, Robert Beebe and his wife Vera, James and his wife Lisa Olson all of Southington, Timothy and his wife Cheryl Olson of Plantsville, Kim and her husband Domenic Savino of Cheshire, nine grandchildren, Robert Beebe, Austin Ouellette, Crystal Ouellette, Michael Beebe and his wife Teresa, Brandon and Danielle Beebe, Lars, Ricky, Erik and Sean Olson, and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Emil & Kathy Kopcha of Southington, John and Theodora Kopcha of Old Saybrook and her former spouse Harvey Olson of Cheshire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2PM on Friday at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. followed by burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Social distancing and masks will be required to attend all funeral services. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
for online condolences and directions. Memorial Contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741. www.michaeljfox.org