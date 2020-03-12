Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Joan (Woods) Peplau

Joan (Woods) Peplau Obituary
Joan (Woods) Peplau, 80, of Kensington, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Kingston, NY, the daughter of the late H. Edward and Margaret (Grogan) Woods, she lived most of her life in the Berlin area. She was a member of St. Paul Church and had been employed for many years at The Hartford Golf Club and The New Britain Herald. Joan will be remembered for her kindness and sense of humor. She is survived by two sons Gerald Peplau of New Britain, Joseph Peplau and his wife Kristin of South Windsor; three beloved grandchildren Daniel, Erica and Ethan; sister Maureen Tardif, brother Terrence Woods, several nieces and nephews; and her close friend and devoted caregiver Eloise Danko. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Woods. Visitation will be Saturday (March 24, 2020) from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2020
