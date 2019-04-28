Home

Joan Pilz
Joan Prendergast Pilz, 90, passed away on April 24 surrounded by her loving family. Joan is survived by her three children - Linda Napoletano and her husband Richard of Newington, Joan Day and her husband Carl of Cromwell, and Sandy Pilz and his wife Elizabeth of Newington - and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill on Monday, April 29th from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 10 am directly in St. Josephine Bakhita Church, St. Elizabeth Seton Campus, 280 Brook St. Rocky Hill. Interment will follow in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery New Britain. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019
