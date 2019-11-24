Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilgrim Church of Duxbury
404 Washington St
Duxbury, MA 02332
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Church
Washington St
Duxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan R. Hick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan R. Hick Obituary
Joan Ritch Hick, of Chester, CT formally of Duxbury, MA passed away on November 20th after a long battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Donald W. Hick, and 3 children, Kristen Cunningham (Gregg) children Emily, Glenn & Scott. David Hick (Elizabeth) children Devin, Dylan & Davis and Douglas Hick (Melissa) children Colby and Katelyn, and 2 brothers Roger (Janet) Ritch of Duxbury and Charles (Pamela) Ritch of East Sandwich. Joan was a Graduate of Bates College and earned a Masters Degree in Elementary Education from CCSU teaching elementary school for 5 years. She loved helping people buy or sell their homes, and enjoyed a successful career in real estate for 33 years. Joan served as president of the Duxbury Newcomers Club, President of the Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors and was active in her church and loved her Duxbury community, her 1818 antique home, her many friends and colleagues, and living near the ocean. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday November 30th at 2pm at the Pilgrim Church, Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -