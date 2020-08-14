Joan R. Kemler of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully and comfortably on August 9th, 2020 at the age or 94. She was born in 1926 in New Haven, CT to James M. & Nellie (Cohen) Rosen. She attended Hillhouse High School and graduated with the class of 1943. She matriculated to Connecticut College and graduated with a B.A. in Economics. A job in New York City followed where she worked as a buyer for a large woman's clothing line and enjoyed the busy and exciting daily life of the city. In 1950 Joan married her love, Dr. R. Leonard Kemler of Hartford, CT. The next 50 years were spent in their home on Norwood Road in West Hartford, CT. After his death she remained in the home they shared for many years. Joan began her civic career by volunteering for the League of Women Voters and the Head Start preschool program for at risk children. In the early 1970's Joan received her master's degree in Political Science from Trinity College in, Hartford, CT. At the same time, she was appointed by Ella Grasso, the Governor of Ct. to serve on the Connecticut State Revenue Task Force. Pursuing her political and civic aspirations Joan announced her candidacy for the 18th Assembly District in 1974. She was elected and served in this capacity until 1984. As a member of the Connecticut General Assembly Joan held many leadership positions. These included the position of the Assistant Majority Leader of the House from 1979-1984 and multiple other leadership positions including the Vice Chairperson of the Connecticut Child Support Enforcement Commission. Her participation was representative of her passion for the greater good of human services. While engaging in her capacity as an elected official, she volunteered and served on other committees. In 1981 she was awarded the Connecticut Citizens Conservations Award for her tireless work in creating the Trout Brook Watershed which eliminated seasonal flooding on the town streets in West Hartford and created a beautiful, natural park along Trout Brook Drive. In 1986 Joan was appointed, by Governor William O'Neil, to the position of Treasurer of the State of Connecticut making her first female Treasurer of State. She fully embraced this office of the treasury and made vast accountability improvements by overseeing, as the sole fiduciary, the states $3.8 billion dollar pension plan investments. In later years, Joan continued her passion for civic service by taking on leadership roles in many philanthropic organizations. Some of these included, St. Mary's home, The American School for the Deaf, Mt. Sinai Hospital, Friends of the Bushnell, and the Emanuel Synagogue. After retiring from the treasury, she was appointed as a member of the Board of the Governors of Higher Education where her skills and integrity continued to serve the state. Joan was a woman ahead of her time. A purposeful, determined woman and fearless statesman. Wherever she cast her attention improvement followed. She and her husband, Leonard were world travelers who made lasting friendships around the globe. She adored her family and often spoke about and cherished the memories of her father and the time spent at his company, Grand Light and Supply in New Haven. Joan loved gardening and her rose garden which annually produced the most amazing roses. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the arts, walking, swimming and traveling. She was always active, a lifelong learner and teacher. Joan cherished the tradition of ceremonial gatherings with her immediate and extended family always making sure all were included. She was always the first person to stay in touch with those she loved. And those she loved will miss this unwavering love. Joan was preceded in the death by her beloved husband R. Leonard Kemler, her brother and sister in law Malcolm and Muriel Rosen, and her parents James and Nellie Rosen. She leaves behind her beloved younger sister, Barbara (Robert) Goodkind of Rye New York, her children David (Susan) Kemler of Alamo California, and Louise Kaufman (Todd) of West Hartford Ct. Joan also leaves the grandchildren she adored; William, Maxwell, James, and Grace and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Kemler fund at the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford or the Elizabeth Park Conservancy, 1561 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford CT., 06117 where a rose bed in Joan's memory will be named.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store