Joan (Hotkoski) Rice, 84, of Bristol, wife of Edward M. Rice, passed away April 18, 2020 at home. Joan was born September 23, 1935 in Pequabuck, daughter of the late Henry J. and Helen (Pleva) Hotkoski. For many years Joan performed as a country western singer. She loved country music and played the guitar and piano. Besides her husband she leaves her daughter, Cynthia Carlo of Granby and several grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, Wayne Reynolds and David Crockett. Services are private. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020