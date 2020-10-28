Joan Hunter Santoro, 85, of Avon and Clinton, peacefully passed into a new life to join her high school sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Joseph W. Santoro, on October 21, 2020. She was born to parents Walter and Rosamond Hunter on February 3, 1935 as the oldest of three daughters. Joan leaves her children and grandchildren, of whom she loved deeply, including William of Las Vegas, NV; Jeffrey (Jay) and his wife Donna of Old Saybrook; Beth; and Perry and his wife Amy, of Madison, CT. Her adored grandchildren, who she affectionately stamped with her famous lipstick 'Nonnie Marks', include Marlee, Leigha, Kaila, Devin, Jaye, Mary, Jack, Peter and Ethan. Surviving siblings include Lynn Bernatovich; Nancy Griffin; and her nephew, Matthew Griffin along with his wife Abigail Hymen, and their daughter, Leonora. Joan grew up in Hartford, CT where she graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1955. After high school, Joan began a long, successful career in the banking industry, spending most of her time at Bishops Corner in West Hartford. Joan loved spending summer days on the beach with her children and friends in Harbor View, packing coolers full for boat trips with the family, going for an occasional car ride with Joe to grab a hot dog at the town docks, and later in life, spending the winter months in Fort Myers Beach. Joan will warmly be remembered for her beautiful smile, fashion sense and love for 'bling', quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor. The family would like to thank Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care. Burial and services will be celebrated privately. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity or to the Alzheimer's Association
