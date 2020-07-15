Joan Shirley Rogers, 87, of Suffield, CT, passed Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Joan was born in Hartford on May 1, 1933, daughter of the late Mitchell O. and Vivian (Guice) Jackson. She worked at Connecticut Education Association for 42 years before her retirement. Joan had worked as an active member of Union Baptist Church. She served at the church on the Breakfast Ministry, the Repast Committee, (Comfort Ministry), and the Children's Learning Enhancement Program (C.L.E.P.) until she moved to Snellville, GA. Joan was a member of the Sigma Phi Lambda Sorority and the Artisan Center. She enjoyed reading, knitting, weaving, and baking. Joan is survived by her daughter, Robin D. Rogers of Stone Mountain, GA; her son Bruce A. Rogers, Sr. of Bloomfield; her niece Michele D. Taylor; Two grandsons Bruce A. Rogers, Jr. and Allan H.C. Rogers; and her great-granddaughter; Nylah N. Rogers. Joan also leaves a host of friends and relatives, Alicia Rogers, Chelsey Rogers, and hear devoted health care worker, Melissa Shamberger. Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her ex-husband, Clyde E. Rogers, her brother Ronald S. Jackson, and sister Janyce D. Jackson. A graveside services will be held Friday, July 17 at 2 PM at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or you can visit www.dementiasociety.org
. For online condolence and to attend the graveside service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com