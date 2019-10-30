Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Joan Soboleski Obituary
Joan Soboleski, age 77, of East Haddam and Colchester, passed away on October 27, 2019 peacefully at home, after a long and arduous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born in Manchester on August 8, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Starkweather. She married her beloved husband, Jerry in the spring of 1961 and the couple made their home and raised their family in East Haddam. Joan devoted her entire life to her family even while courageously battling cancer for over 40 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joan was very proud of her Scottish heritage and she loved her home at Lake Hayward. Joan will be forever missed and remembered with love by her husband of over 58 years; her children, Patricia McKelvey of East Haddam, Kevin (Janet) Soboleski of East Haddam, Mary (James) Stockwell of Colchester, James (Bridget) Soboleski of Marlborough; brother, George Starkweather of Florida; grandchildren, Kristen, Michael, Shelby, Kate, Jeff, Caroline, Adam, Jake; great grandchildren, Hannah, Owen, Ben, Emily, Madison; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, from 1-3pm at the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home 167 Old Hartford Rd. Colchester, CT. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in Joan's name can be made to or East Haddam Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 17, Moodus, CT 06469. Joan's family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to Dr. Stacy Nerenstone for her loving care and friendship. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
