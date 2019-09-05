Home

Joan Swann passed away peacefully, family by her side, in Seattle, WA on August 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Joan was born in Somers, daughter of the late Dorothy and William Hutton. She was a graduate of Rockville High School and Bates College, and lived most of her life in Westwood, MA. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert Swann. She is survived by her 4 children, Karen, Richard, Donald and Scott, 8 grandchildren, and her brother Richard Hutton of Somers. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Northern Connecticut Land Trust.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
