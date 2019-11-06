Home

Joan Tharau


1944 - 2019
Joan Tharau Obituary
Joan (Humphrey) Tharau, of Burlington, wife of the late Erick "Junie" Tharau, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 1st, 2019. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Nov. 8) from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Nov. 9) at 10:00am in the Congregational Church of Burlington with the Rev. Wendell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the family plot at Center Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Church of Burlington, 268 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013 or to the Erick B. "Junie" Tharau Scholarship Fund, c/o BVFD, P.O. Box 1285, Burlington, CT 06013. To send online condolences to the family, please visit redwww.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
