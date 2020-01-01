Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Toper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Toper


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Toper Obituary
Joan Toper, 75, of Marlborough, formerly of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at Marlborough Health Care. Joan was born on June 29, 1944 to the late Medard and Diana (Garneau) Lettre. Joan leaves behind her children, Bryan and his wife, Keri Toper of Colchester and Michele and her husband, Donovan Goodwin of Salem. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Bryanna Swaney and her husband Richard, Donovan Goodwin, Nicholas Goodwin, Bryan Toper Jr., and Shawn Toper as well as her great-grandchildren Lucas, Ezra and Eila. Joan leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on the family at Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5 to 6:00 p.m. A service celebrating Joan's life will begin at 6:00p.m. At the family's request, In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Joan's name to the Marlborough Health Care. For online condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -